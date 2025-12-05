Tanzania: Samia's Speech Must Inspire a Collective Resolve

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan's assurance that Tanzania "will stand strong to protect our nation" comes at a moment of uncommon introspection.

The unrest that unfolded in Dar es Salaam after the October 29th General Election was a jarring departure from the country's long-held reputation for calm political engagement.

Her remarks to city elders were therefore both a reassurance and a rebuke: Reassurance that the state remains capable of defending stability, and a rebuke to those who sought to exploit public frustration for destructive ends.

Her most striking point was also the simplest, that the lives lost and the injuries sustained were Tanzanian lives. In a nation that has consistently prized unity over division, this violence was not merely criminal; it was an assault on the national ethos.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The President's reminder that "no one is above another" speaks to a foundational principle that has anchored Tanzanian political culture for decades.

She placed particular emphasis on the role of youth, acknowledging that many of those drawn into the unrest acted without a full grasp of the agendas at play. This vulnerability, she argued, is rooted in a lack of guidance and civic understanding, a gap that the newly created Ministry for Youth Development is intended to address. It is a recognition that long-term stability requires more than policing; it requires mentorship, opportunity and a sense of belonging.

Her distinction between lawful protest and orchestrated violence was equally important. Demonstrations have their place in any democracy. But attacks on police stations and private businesses cannot be sanitised as expressions of dissent. Nor was her criticism of political parties and certain religious actors misplaced; institutions that seek public trust cannot simultaneously stoke disorder.

President Samia's commitment to constitutional reform, beginning with a reconciliation-focused commission, is a welcome signal that dialogue, not suppression, will guide the country forward.

Her concluding message was unambiguous: Tanzania must protect its peace, and that responsibility rests with all citizens. If Tanzanians heed the call, the nation will, indeed, stand strong.