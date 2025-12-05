Tanzania: Tz Strengthens Fight Against Antimicrobial Resistance

Dar es Salaam — The government has reinforced efforts to tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by strengthening health systems, boosting scientific research and promoting the responsible use of medicines to protect public health, livelihoods and the environment.

It also urged African nations to join the global effort by sharing knowledge, strengthening partnerships and working collectively to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving antimicrobials for future generations.

Representing President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the official opening of the Intercontinental World Antimicrobial Awareness Week in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, Vice-President Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi stressed the importance of education and public awareness in combating AMR.

"Tanzania is intensifying efforts across all sectors by strengthening surveillance systems, expanding infection prevention and control (IPC), promoting responsible antimicrobial use in human and animal health, enforcing strict regulatory frameworks and investing in research and innovation to preserve the effectiveness of antimicrobials," Dr Nchimbi said.

He highlighted progress made in enhancing public understanding of AMR, including translating the term into Kiswahili as Usugu wa Vimelea vya Magonjwa Dhidi ya Dawa (UVIDA) to make it more accessible to the wider population.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) happens when germs evelop the ability to defeat the drugs designed to kill them. AMR has the potential to affect people at any stage of life, as well as the healthcare, veterinary and agriculture industries. This makes it one of the world's most urgent public health problems.

Dr Nchimbi noted that Tanzania has also established a Parliamentary Alliance to strengthen coordinated national action through legislation, advocacy, health promotion and resource mobilisation, enhancing collaboration among policymakers and stakeholders.

He added that the government has implemented extensive AMR awareness campaigns, including the innovative "Holelaholela Itakukosti," which blends science and art to convey simple, clear and relatable messages.

"The campaign has reached an estimated 24.7 million people nationwide. At the same time, the government has prioritised improved IPC practices and Water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions in health facilities and communities," he said.

The Vice-President further said that the country is implementing the Second National Action Plan on AMR (2023-2028), guided by a multidisciplinary One Health approach that integrates human, animal and environmental health.

According to Dr Nchimbi, these collective efforts have enabled Tanzania to make notable contributions toward the 2024 UN General Assembly High-Level Meeting on AMR commitments.

Achievements include a 14 per cent reduction in AMRassociated deaths, an 88 per cent decrease in national antibiotic consumption, increased domestic financing for AMR activities and consistent submission of AMR data to regional and global platforms. In the animal health sector, he said Tanzania has strengthened biosecurity and expanded nationwide vaccination campaigns, significantly reducing transmission of infectious pathogens from animals to humans.

"Food safety has also improved through rigorous inspection of slaughtered animals and continuous monitoring of animal products sold in markets, further lowering infection risks and supporting national AMR containment efforts," he added.

The Vice-President reminded participants that AMR is linked to 4.71 million deaths globally, with 1.14 million directly attributed to bacterial resistance, stressing that the challenge affects every continent.