Tanzania: Battery Factories Face Health, Safety Concerns

Dar es Salaam — THE Government Chemist Laboratory Authority (GCLA) says it had planned to visit five battery manufacturing factories this year but managed to reach three, where inspectors found significant gaps in the safe handling of lead minerals.

GCLA Director of Products and Environmental Analysis, Dr Peter Shimo, said on Tuesday that they have discovered that the production of batteries using lead minerals has been a challenge, endangering the environment and health.

"(This) including employees not using protective gear, lacking designated areas for changing clothes, lacking shower areas and lacking dust control equipment. Some employees even eat in the battery production area," Dr Shimo said.

He said during a meeting between the GCLA and battery manufacturers to discuss challenges and effects of lead minerals, that producers must prioritise safety while continuing to use lead in the production process. Lead plays an important role in production but poses serious risks to the environment and human health.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), in 2021, 1.5 million deaths were linked to the improper use of lead.

Earlier, Prof Amos Mwakigonja, Chairperson of the National Poison Control Centre Technical Committee of the GCLA, said the centre is proactive in implementing its mandate, including providing education to stakeholders. This is a big step in the development of poison control.

"We are satisfied with the centre. Let's use this discussion to reduce lead poisoning. If you poison the environment, it means we are endangering our health and lives," Prof Mwakigonja said.

Head of the National Poison Control Centre Mr Yohana Gishash, said this year's 13th International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week (ILPPW) included visits to battery producers to educate them on managing the risks of lead use.

He said challenges identified during the visits were brought forward for discussion during the forums.