Tanzania: JMAT Stresses Peace, Unity

Dodoma — Tanzania Community for Reconciliation and Peace (JMAT) has announced a series of initiatives aimed at fostering national healing and unity, beginning with a three-day countrywide fast starting today, to be followed by nationwide prayers.

Speaking to reporters in Dodoma on Wednesday, JMAT Chairperson Sheikh Alhad Mussa Salum said the unrest that happened during and after the October 29 General Election had been "a traumatic event that led to loss of lives, destruction of infrastructure and damage to both government and private property." He called on believers from all faiths to engage in deep and sincere prayers starting today.

"These prayers must be profound, involving people of all faiths and denominations. We shall ask God for forgiveness, true repentance and the spirit to forgive those who wronged us," he said.

Sheikh Salum noted that the prayers will be coordinated nationwide through JMAT's regional and district networks, expressing hope that God will heal and restore the nation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He also urged political reconciliation, calling on the government to convene a meeting with political party leaders and selected religious leaders of integrity to chart a new beginning that strengthens democratic and governance systems trusted by all citizens.

Also read: 'Reject unrest instigators'

The chairperson stressed the need to meaningfully engage young people, especially by educating them on responsible use of social media to curb the spread of hatred and incitement.

"JMAT strongly supports political reconciliation as a key step toward healing our country," he added.

Sheikh Salum further appealed to communities to embrace true forgiveness, saying it promotes emotional and spiritual healing and prevents past wounds from resurfacing.

"Failing to forgive becomes a heavy burden on the heart. Both sides must be willing to let go so that such painful events are never repeated," he said.

JMAT also urged the government to enhance the identification of citizens and foreigners entering the country, noting the importance of understanding their intentions.

The organisation condemned inflammatory statements directed at the government, religious leaders and citizens, stressing that inappropriate language threatens national cohesion.

Reflecting on the October 29th events, JMAT urged young people to refrain from participating in any activities allegedly planned for December 9, the country's Independence Day, warning that doing so would dishonour the nation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sheikh Salum praised President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her Tuesday's address to elders in Dar es Salaam, describing it as a speech filled with vision, guidance and commitment to national peace and welfare. He also thanked the government for reopening the Glory of Christ Church, noting that the move was vital in restoring trust and harmony among diverse faith communities.

He commended Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba for his efforts to restore peace, love and unity across the country.

Sheikh Salum emphasised the importance of uncovering the root causes of recent national incidents, saying understanding the truth is essential to finding lasting solutions. He expressed full support for the commission appointed by President Samia to investigate the incidents, pledging JMAT's confidence in the commission and its leadership