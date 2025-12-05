Tanzania: Over 5,200 Trustees' Boards Registered By Rita

Dodoma — A total of 5,211 Trustees' Boards, including 2,876 for community institutions and 2,161 for religious institutions, have been registered by the Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA), according to the latest data.

The agency's Administrator General, Mr Frank Kanyusi, said in Dodoma recently during the opening of a Trustees' Boards meeting involving five regions that the agency has also registered 19 boards of trustees for political parties, 24 for sports organisations and 150 family boards.

The event was attended by stakeholders from Dodoma, Morogoro, Singida, Iringa and Manyara.

He noted that under the Trustees' Incorporation Act, Chapter 318, RITA is mandated to oversee the registration and operations of these boards.

He also highlighted challenges faced by some boards, including poor asset management, limited understanding of the law, unconstitutional leadership changes, frequent conflicts and misappropriation or misuse of institutional funds and assets.

At the event, Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Dr Juma Homera, tasked trustees' boards across the country to adhere to the law, regulations and their constitutions when carrying out their duties, in order to safeguard rights and protect institutional resources for the broader benefit of their respective communities.

The Minister also called on RITA to improve its digital system for the registration of Trustees' Boards, review relevant laws to align them with current needs, expand the scope of service-delivery clinics to reach citizens where they are, and provide training and close supervision to address operational challenges faced by the boards.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the RITA Advisory Board, Dr Amina Msengwa, said the use of the digital eRITA system has enabled an increase in the registration of new Trustees' Boards, improved information tracking and simplified timely access to statistics.

RITA is mandated to ensure effective and efficient management of information on key life events, the incorporation of trustees and safeguarding properties placed under trust--whether belonging to deceased persons, insolvents or minors--so that legal processes are properly executed.

The agency was officially launched on June 23, 2006, replacing what was previously known as the Administrator General's Department under the Attorney General's Chambers in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.