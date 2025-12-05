Tanzania: PM Drums Startups' Role to Attain TDV 2050

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has said that Tanzania Startup Week 2025 marks a major step in the country's drive to build an innovation-led economy.

He said that startups will play a central role in steering the country toward its Vision 2050 target of achieving a 1 trillion US dollar upper-middle-income economy.

Speaking yesterday during the Tanzania Startup Week 2025 closing ceremony in Dar es Salaam, Dr Nchemba said the annual event has become "a national platform, where the country's brightest innovators, investors, policymakers and industry leaders converge to connect ideas with opportunities and national priorities."

According to him, the week reflects the government's commitment to strengthening the innovation ecosystem, creating new in dustries, expanding youth employment and enhancing Tanzania's global competitiveness.

"This platform provides national visibility to homegrown solutions transforming agriculture, health, education, finance and public service delivery," he said.

Adding that, "It showcases the potential of our youth and the practical impact of technology on everyday life." Dr Nchemba stressed that Tanzania Startup Week has helped build trust between the government and the private sector, turning innovation into a shared national mission.

"The Startup Week plays a catalytic role in mobilising investment and resources for startups, expanding opportunities for sustainable enterprise growth and economic empowerment across the country," he said.

The Primer stressed that the government has created a coordinated national system to support youth-led startups. He said the National Economic Empowerment Council (NEEC) provides clear guidance to ministries, agencies and local authorities to create enabling environments for innovation.

"NEEC ensures that resources reach innovators, young people and entrepreneurs across all regions," he said.

Dr Nchemba also highlighted the role of Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH) in driving research, science and innovation, as well as the availability of financing through the Youth Development Fund and the 10 per cent local government loans allocated to youth, women and persons with disabilities.

He added that national policies continue to be updated to reduce bureaucracy and expand space for technology testing.

The PM outlined key achievements under the government including the expansion of ICT infrastructure, rollout of the Digital Tanzania Project, support for youth innovation programmes, job creation through tech enterprises, regulatory reforms to ease doing business and increased access to capital through partnerships such as the DSE-Tanzania Startup Association agreement.

By the end of 2024, he said, Tanzania is projected to have 1,041 startups creating more than 340,000 jobs, mostly for youth.

He said that Tanzania Startup Week itself has supported more than 700 startups over the past five years through training, mentorship and pitching opportunities, while attracting both domestic and international investment. Innovation, he said, has expanded into fintech, digital health, agri-tech, mobility, ecommerce and e-learning.

Dr Nchemba stressed that achieving Vision 2050 will require bold innovation rather than incremental change.

"A one-trillion-dollar economy cannot be built on raw commodities and small improvements," he said.

"It requires new processes, new firms, new products and technologies that can grow tenfold rather than ten per cent. In this transformation, startups are not a side story; they are the primary drivers." He added that with Tanzania's fast-growing youth population, the majority of future jobs will come from companies that do not yet exist. "What happens in this room is not a side conference but a preview of Tanzania's youth future," he said.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister outlined five priority areas for the next phase of innovation growth: Reducing bureaucracy in business processes; increasing access to financing through operationalised innovation funds and bank support; creating a predictable regulatory and tax environment; strengthening digital skills including AI, data science and software engineering; and safeguarding digital systems and intellectual property.

He also acknowledged the contributions of government institutions, technology firms, innovation hubs, universities, research institutions and the private sector in driving Tanzania's digital transformation.

Dr Nchemba commended the country's innovators and young people, calling them "the heartbeat and creative force of this ecosystem." He said that Tanzania has the talent and determination needed to build an inclusive and globally competitive digital economy.

"As we leave this gathering, I urge Government, private sector, academia and development partners to continue supporting the ideas and innovations that will define our nation's journey toward Vision 2050," he said. "Let us ensure that every promising startup receives the support it needs to grow, thrive and transform Tanzania."