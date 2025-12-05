Tanzania: Zanzibar Records High HIV Treatment Coverage, Treatments

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR has recorded significant progress in HIV treatment, with nearly all diagnosed patients now on antiretroviral therapy (ARVs).

However, a recent national review shows that women and young people aged 25-34 remain the most affected, particularly by sexually transmitted infections (STIs) that increase the risk of HIV infection.

A total of 10,241 people living with HIV (PLHIV) in Unguja and Pemba are currently receiving care, including 9,842 patients--equivalent to 96 per cent--who are on ARVs, according to a Zanzibar AIDS Commission (ZAC) report.

ZAC Board Chairperson, Dr Ali Salim Ali, released the figures while presenting the latest HIV situation report at Sheikh Idriss Abdul Wakil Hall in Kikwajuni, during a World AIDS Day stakeholders' gathering.

According to the report, 2,990 patients (30.4 per cent) are men, while 6,852 (69.6 per cent) are women, indicating higher access to HIV services among women.

Dr Ali added that STI treatment is widely available, with 23,220 patients treated in Unguja and Pemba as of September. Of these, 5,242 (21 per cent) were men and 19,978 (79 per cent) women, highlighting the disproportionate burden of STIs on women.

He noted that the 25-34 age group is the most affected, accounting for 60.3 per cent of the 15,218 STI patients treated. Among them, 11,862 (78 per cent) were women and 3,356 (22 per cent) men. "This trend shows that young women face a higher risk of contracting STIs than young men, a challenge with serious implications for HIV prevention," Dr Ali said.

Dr Ali reported intensified outreach to key populations, offering health education, counselling, HIV testing and treatment linkage. A total of 6,421 people from key populations were reached by civil society organisations and health facilities in Unguja and Pemba.

These included 3,131 female sex workers (49 per cent), 2,092 men who have sex with men (33 per cent), and 1,198 people who inject drugs (19 per cent).

Among those reached, 6,353 individuals (99 per cent) were tested for HIV, with 77 (1.2 per cent) testing positive--52 female sex workers (1.7 per cent), 17 men who have sex with men (0.8 per cent), and 8 people who inject drugs (0.7 per cent).

He added that 223,558 young people received HIV and reproductive health education through various platforms, including 10,838 reached via youth-friendly centres and 194,679 through ZAC social media channels.

Urban District Commissioner, Mr Mohammed Ali Abdalla, said a special programme is targeting people aged 20 to 49, the group with the highest HIV prevalence. He said the programme aligns with Zanzibar's 2030 and 2050 HIV-free targets.

He noted that HIV prevalence in the Urban District remains below five per cent. Despite a population of over 800,000, the district has yet to reach even one per cent of PLHIV, a milestone credited to strong government and stakeholder efforts.

The Commissioner highlighted that achievements stem from sustained strategies by ZAC and the Office of the First Vice-President, including public education and voluntary testing campaigns. However, some regions, such as South and North Unguja, have prevalence levels above five per cent, while South and North Pemba remain below four per cent.

Mr Abdalla acknowledged ongoing financial challenges in the sector but affirmed that efforts to scale up education, reduce new infections and combat stigma against PLHIV will continue.

He emphasised the district's goal to fully control HIV transmission by 2030, commending ZAC's strong efforts and pledging continued collaboration to ensure Zanzibar achieves its target of eliminating HIV/AIDS.