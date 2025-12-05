Tanzania: 'Reject Unrest Instigators'

Dodoma — The Police Force has cautioned citizens to be vigilant and to firmly reject individuals promoting unrest.

Speaking in Dodoma on Wednesday, Police Spokesperson Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) David Misime, warned that a wave of online mobilisation linked to the socalled indefinite peaceful protests planned for December 9 this year, poses a serious threat to national peace, stability and public safety.

"We are urging citizens, starting at the family level, to reject these people and everything they are pushing," he said. He added, "Their goal is to destroy our nation and return us to the hardships and trauma we experienced on October 29 and the days that followed.

Tanzanians cannot allow themselves to be misled into actions that endanger lives and property." DCP Misime said police digital surveillance and intelligence have uncovered extensive coordination among groups using social media platforms to incite chaos and encourage actions that could paralyse the country.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said the individuals behind the mobilisation are issuing detailed instructions meant to destabilise essential services.

"Our monitoring has revealed coordinated instructions telling those trained to use weapons to be ready on that day. We have also seen messages directing people to disrupt the country by shutting down businesses, blocking roads, destroying communication towers and paralysing essential services," he said.

Also read: Police closely monitor threats of the Dec 9 demonstrations

He said police intelligence has further identified online groups encouraging followers to storm hospitals, obstruct medical services, loot property under the pretext of hunger and target public servants wherever they may be.

"Some of the language used is extremely dangerous. There are messages threatening to harm, attack or even behead people who participate in the so-called protests. These are not peaceful intentions," DCP Misime said.

According to him, such incitement constitutes a serious criminal offence and risks undermining the country's economy, social order and safety of citizens. He further said that the scale and nature of the messages being circulated show clear preparation for criminality rather than any legitimate public expression.

The Police Spokesperson further said no one has the right to claim freedoms that interfere with the rights of others, particularly by stopping people from going to work and earning their daily income.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"When you block people from engaging in lawful activities, you violate their rights and threaten their livelihoods," he stressed.

DCP Misime said Tanzania is in a healing phase after the October 29 incidents and needs unity rather than renewed tension.

"Our leaders are working hard to restore stability; we cannot allow individuals to push the nation backwards," he said.

As the festive season approaches, he urged the public to continue with year-end preparations responsibly, prioritising the safety of families, property and neighbourhoods.

He encouraged travellers to leave their homes under the care of trusted individuals and to observe road safety rules to prevent accidents. DCP Misime assured the public that the Police, working with other defence and security organs, will continue to protect the nation's interests, lives and property, ensuring that peace and stability remain strong across the country.

Police issued the warning a day after President Samia Suluhu Hassan urged elders to guide young people and discourage them from being misled into violence.