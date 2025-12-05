Tanzania: Newly Employed Nurses Urged to Uphold Ethics, Discipline

Zanzibar — THE Ministry of Health has urged newly trained nurses to maintain professionalism, discipline and compassion as they re-enter the workforce after completing their internship in mainland Tanzania.

Speaking during a briefing session in Unguja, Permanent Secretary Dr Mngereza Mzee Miraji said nurses are central to the government's strategy to strengthen primary healthcare, expand services in rural areas and improve efficiency in health facilities.

"We expect you to be ambassadors of quality care. Integrity, empathy and professionalism define the dignity of your profession," he said.

Director of Nursing and Midwifery, Ms Mwanaisha Juma Fakih reminded the nurses that the profession cannot thrive without strong ethics and accountability. She warned that misconduct will not be tolerated and urged the graduates to master professional guidelines to avoid conflicts.

She also stressed the importance of respectful and safe patient care, proper resource use and strong customer-care communication.

The session also covered nurse registration and licensing procedures. Zanzibar Nursing and Midwifery Council Registrar, Vuai Kombo Haji, reminded the graduates to obtain valid licences before beginning practice.

Several graduates thanked the ministry for the internship programme, saying it strengthened their confidence and professional readiness.