Tanzania: Newly Employed Nurses Urged to Uphold Ethics, Discipline

4 December 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

Zanzibar — THE Ministry of Health has urged newly trained nurses to maintain professionalism, discipline and compassion as they re-enter the workforce after completing their internship in mainland Tanzania.

Speaking during a briefing session in Unguja, Permanent Secretary Dr Mngereza Mzee Miraji said nurses are central to the government's strategy to strengthen primary healthcare, expand services in rural areas and improve efficiency in health facilities.

"We expect you to be ambassadors of quality care. Integrity, empathy and professionalism define the dignity of your profession," he said.

Director of Nursing and Midwifery, Ms Mwanaisha Juma Fakih reminded the nurses that the profession cannot thrive without strong ethics and accountability. She warned that misconduct will not be tolerated and urged the graduates to master professional guidelines to avoid conflicts.

Also read: TZ strengthens fight against antimicrobial resistance

She also stressed the importance of respectful and safe patient care, proper resource use and strong customer-care communication.

The session also covered nurse registration and licensing procedures. Zanzibar Nursing and Midwifery Council Registrar, Vuai Kombo Haji, reminded the graduates to obtain valid licences before beginning practice.

Several graduates thanked the ministry for the internship programme, saying it strengthened their confidence and professional readiness.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.