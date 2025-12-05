Sudan: Prime Minister Directs Boosting Efficiency of the Mining Sector

4 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, December 4, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister today directed Minister of Minerals, Nour Al-Daeim Taha, to enhance the efficiency and development of the mining sector and reinforce its role in advancing the country's economic growth.

The meeting reviewed the outcomes of the Minister's visit to the States of River Nile and Northern State, where he inspected conditions in production areas and discussed ways to increase output. The discussions also underscored the importance of diversifying mineral resources and engaging in regional and international partnerships to maximize economic returns.

The meeting further addressed the ministry's efforts to regulate and monitor traditional mining, mitigate environmental damage in production zones, and strengthen anti-smuggling measures in coordination with relevant authorities.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.