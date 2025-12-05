Sudan: Prime Minister Directs Boosting Efficiency of the Mining Sector

Port Sudan, December 4, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister today directed Minister of Minerals, Nour Al-Daeim Taha, to enhance the efficiency and development of the mining sector and reinforce its role in advancing the country's economic growth.

The meeting reviewed the outcomes of the Minister's visit to the States of River Nile and Northern State, where he inspected conditions in production areas and discussed ways to increase output. The discussions also underscored the importance of diversifying mineral resources and engaging in regional and international partnerships to maximize economic returns.

The meeting further addressed the ministry's efforts to regulate and monitor traditional mining, mitigate environmental damage in production zones, and strengthen anti-smuggling measures in coordination with relevant authorities.