Sudan: Government of Hope Underscores Activation of 'Baldna' Platform in Government Transactions

- As part of its commitment to implementing and expanding digital transformation across all government services and transactions, Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris stressed the importance of activating the Baldna platform and digital transformation programs throughout state institutions. He delivered these remarks while chairing today's meeting dedicated to the platform's activation, attended by Ministers of Communications and Digital Transformation, Industry and Trade, along with several officials from relevant bodies.

The meeting reaffirmed the importance of providing the necessary tools and capacities to operationalize the platform, given its role in enabling secure and efficient exchange of data and government transactions. It also highlighted the need for robust coordination among state institutions in implementing digital transformation programs, in order to improve service delivery to citizens, enhance the efficiency of government operations, and strengthen the national economy.