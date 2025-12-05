Sudan: Information Ministry and National Mobilization and People's Resistance Committee Patronize National Initiative

Information Ministry and National Mobilization and People's Resistance Committee Patronize National Initiative

Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism, Khalid Al-Eisir, met today at his office with a delegation from the National Committee for Mobilization and People's Resistance, headed by Lt. Gen. Bashir Makki Al-Bahi.

Lt. Gen. Al-Bahi stated that the meeting was held in implementation of directives issued by President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, to mobilize the Sudanese people and call upon all those capable of bearing arms to defend the homeland. He added that the meeting also aligns with the outcomes of the Security and Defense Council, which called for mobilizing the Sudanese nation in defense of the country, as well as the directives of Prime Minister to rally all state employees.

He noted that the meeting resulted in agreement on a unified national stance by all Sudanese, at home and abroad, centred on three objectives: expressing support for the Armed Forces; designating the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia as a terrorist organization; and removing the "state of evil" from the Quad.

Lt. Gen. Al-Bahi affirmed that the coming days will witness all Sudanese standing firmly behind and in support of the Armed Forces.

He added that the meeting also discussed the role of the media and its activation in relation to the People's Resistance, underscoring the importance of media in achieving victories.