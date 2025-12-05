Sudan: Al-Gezira to Host National Healing and Recovery Forum

4 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The Wali (Governor) of Gezira State, Al-Tahir Ibrahim Al-Khair, welcomed the convening of the National Healing and Recovery Forum, organized by the Supreme Council for Community Peace in the city of Al-Managil.

During his meeting with the Chairman of the Forum's High Committee, Sheikh Abdel-Moneim Musa Abu Darera, in his office this morning, Al-Khair called for the participation of all sectors of society in the forum, announcing the mobilization of all the state's capabilities to ensure the forum's success and the achievement of its objectives.

For his part, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Community Peace, Sheikh Ishag Hamad Al-Neel, affirmed that the Council supports the efforts of the state government in mending the social fabric, renouncing hate speech, regionalism, and narrow tribal sectarianism, and completing reconciliations. He stated that holding the forum in Al-Gezira State sends a message to the world that the country enjoys peace, security, and is united as one. He also pointed to the expected local and international participation in the forum.

Meanwhile, Abu Darera, revealed the formation of eleven committees to ensure the success of the forum. He confirmed the completion of all arrangements and preparations for its convening to reflect the true image of peaceful coexistence in the country and work towards building a unified and cohered state. He noted the eagerness of all components, tribes, residents of camps, and Sufi sects to participate in the forum.

