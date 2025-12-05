Sudan: Field Day Highlights Ai and Remote-Control Technologies in Agriculture

4 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Field Day Highlights AI and Remote-Control Technologies in Agriculture

Wad Madani, 4 Dec. 2025 (SUNA) - The University of Al-Gezira's Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, in collaboration with DAL Innovative Agriculture Company, held a field day at Al-Neshaishiba experimental farm to showcase artificial intelligence and remote-control technologies in agricultural machinery with automatic guidance.

The event, following a workshop on enhancing agricultural production in Al-Gezira State, was attended by Dr. Arfa Mahmoud, Director General and Acting Minister of the Production and Economic Resources, Acting Vice Chancellor, Dr. Al-Tigani Al-Nour Bashir, the faculty, DAL staff, farmers, and stakeholders.

Dr. Bashir praised DAL's innovative initiatives, while Dr. Arafa Mahmoud commended the company's role in modernizing agriculture through AI. The Director of Dal Engineering Company - Madani Branch, Engineer Hamad Mohamed Said, highlighted the importance of the university-company partnership. Farmers stressed the need for modern machinery and smart technologies to boost production and improve quality, guided by scientific expertise.

