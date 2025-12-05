Sudan: Kassala Wali Commends Organizations Supporting State's Water Sector

Kassala Wali Commends Organizations Supporting State's Water Sector

Kassala, December 4, 2025 (SUNA) - The Acting Wali of Kassala, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Al-Sadig Mohamed Al-Azrag, praised the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) for their efforts in addressing the state's water needs.

He highlighted UNDP's 2025 projects, including well drilling, rehabilitation, and solar-powered water stations, while noting that additional support is still needed for underserved areas. He also expressed appreciation to the KSRelief for its vital assistance to Kassala amid current challenges.