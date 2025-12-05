Sudan: Kassala Wali Commends Organizations Supporting State's Water Sector

4 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kassala Wali Commends Organizations Supporting State's Water Sector

Kassala, December 4, 2025 (SUNA) - The Acting Wali of Kassala, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Al-Sadig Mohamed Al-Azrag, praised the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) for their efforts in addressing the state's water needs.

He highlighted UNDP's 2025 projects, including well drilling, rehabilitation, and solar-powered water stations, while noting that additional support is still needed for underserved areas. He also expressed appreciation to the KSRelief for its vital assistance to Kassala amid current challenges.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.