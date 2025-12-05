Sudan: Minister Meets Leaders of the Central Track

4 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris met today at his office with Deputy Head of the Central Track, Dr. Omar Osman Abdel-Aziz, accompanied by the Track's Head of Political Affairs, Mohamed Jufoun, and Youth Representative Ammar Omar Osman.

The meeting addressed the overall political situation in the country and ways to initiate a political process inclusive of all political forces, aimed at reaching free, fair and transparent elections. The discussion also covered services related to central states, the implementation of the Track's entitlements under the Juba Peace Agreement, as well as support for youth programs and projects across all Sudanese states in general, and the central states in particular.

