Namibia: Erongo Accident Victim - Police Looking for Unidentified Woman's Family

4 December 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The police in the Erongo region are calling on family members or the public to help identify the body of a woman who died in a car accident between Karibib and Usakos on Wednesday.

Erongo community policing sub-division officer inspector Serafine Kandjimi on Thursday said the woman was travelling in a seven-seater vehicle coming from Swakopmund and heading to Otjiwarongo when the accident happened at around 15h30 on Wednesday.

Kandjimi said it is suspected that the driver lost control after the tyre burst and overturned about 10km before Karibib.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"It resulted in the death of the unidentified female, the driver and one other passenger. The rest of the survivors were transported to Usakos State Hospital for treatment," she said.

The two deceased men were identified as Gerhard Shikomba (34), a Namibian man, and Benson Haimbondi (23).

Kandjimi said the woman had no identification documents on her, however, the police suspect she might be a pupil of 18 to 20 years old.

She said the woman is also slender and light in complexion.

"Only the next of kin of the male deceased persons were informed at this stage. Hence, the police are requesting community members to come forward with any information that may lead to the identification of the deceased or trace her family members," she said.

Members of the public can contact deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu at 081 681 8100 or detective inspector Muduva at 081 213 7799.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.