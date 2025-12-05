Namibia: Erongo Accident Victim - Police Looking for Unidentified Woman's Family

The police in the Erongo region are calling on family members or the public to help identify the body of a woman who died in a car accident between Karibib and Usakos on Wednesday.

Erongo community policing sub-division officer inspector Serafine Kandjimi on Thursday said the woman was travelling in a seven-seater vehicle coming from Swakopmund and heading to Otjiwarongo when the accident happened at around 15h30 on Wednesday.

Kandjimi said it is suspected that the driver lost control after the tyre burst and overturned about 10km before Karibib.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"It resulted in the death of the unidentified female, the driver and one other passenger. The rest of the survivors were transported to Usakos State Hospital for treatment," she said.

The two deceased men were identified as Gerhard Shikomba (34), a Namibian man, and Benson Haimbondi (23).

Kandjimi said the woman had no identification documents on her, however, the police suspect she might be a pupil of 18 to 20 years old.

She said the woman is also slender and light in complexion.

"Only the next of kin of the male deceased persons were informed at this stage. Hence, the police are requesting community members to come forward with any information that may lead to the identification of the deceased or trace her family members," she said.

Members of the public can contact deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu at 081 681 8100 or detective inspector Muduva at 081 213 7799.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.