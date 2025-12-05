Namibia: App, Swapo Scramble for Divundu Council Chair

The race for the Divundu Village Council chairperson seat is heating up as Swapo and the All People's Party (APP) throw their weight behind rival candidates.

This comes after Swapo's outgoing Mukwe constituency councillor, Damian Maghambayi, wrote to newly elected council parties on Monday, proposing that they consider Swapo's Christoph Sikosi for the chairperson seat.

Local authority election results for Divundu in the Kavango East region indicate that Swapo got two seats, the APP two seats, and the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) one.

"In line with that spirit, I humbly submit for your consideration the nomination of Christoph Sikosi as chairperson of the Divundu Village Council," Maghambayi asks.

He says Sikosi is a distinguished leader with vast experience in various leadership roles.

"His exposure to different parts of the world, as well as his deep understanding of our local context, places him in a unique position to lead effectively," he adds.

Sikosi's leadership record, Maghambayi says, is complemented by reputable academic qualifications, which have further shaped his competence in governance and public administration.

"In proposing him, I am not suggesting that other leaders are incapable. Not at all.

Rather, I firmly believe that Sikosi is the most suitable candidate for this moment, given the direction in which we want Divundu to progress. Let us allow him the opportunity to lead," he says.

Maghambayi says a chairperson is elected annually, which means the community retains the power to re-elect or select another chairperson, depending on the incumbent's performance.

Meanwhile, APP member Patrick Kashera countered this, saying Wensel Kana is the most suitable candidate to be entrusted with the position of chairperson.

"His exceptional leadership record, demonstrated intelligence, and unwavering commitment to the people of Divundu make him an ideal choice to advance the vision and aspirations of our community," he says.

Kashera says the leadership Swapo has provided has for too long not delivered the development and transformation the people of Divundu deserve.

Consequently, any individual fielded by Swapo - regardless of personal competence or good track record, remains constrained by the party's ideological shortcomings and historical failures in the area, he says.

"It is for this reason that I respectfully reject the opinion expressed by Maghambayi," Kashera says.

He believes Kana represents a fresh, credible, and progressive alternative capable of driving meaningful development.

His leadership would offer the change and accountability that Divundu urgently needs, Kashera says.

