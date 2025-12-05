Uganda: UPDF Medical Team Provides Free Healthcare to Hundreds in Kisoro During Tarehe Sita Celebrations

A Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) medical team is providing free healthcare services to hundreds of residents at Chahafi Health Centre IV in Gisha Village, Kisoro Municipality, as part of activities marking the 45th Tarehe Sita celebrations in the Kigezi Sub-region.

The week-long static medical and surgical camps, running from December 2-7, are offering a wide range of services including treatment for malaria, hernia, and other minor surgical conditions, as well as dental and eye check-ups, male circumcision, HIV/AIDS screening and counseling, antenatal care, and general medical consultations.

Col. Nobert Kabugo, leader of Medical Team 1, described the turnout as "overwhelming" and praised the strong mobilization by local leaders. He also urged residents to maintain clean home environments and avoid cooking in sleeping areas to reduce the risk of malaria and respiratory infections.

Chahafi HC IV Officer-in-Charge, Nkurunziza John Bosco, commended the UPDF medics for their professionalism and dedication, noting the positive impact on the community.

Throughout the week, UPDF medical personnel have performed surgeries, administered vaccinations, and treated conditions such as diarrhea, malaria, vomiting, tuberculosis, and hypertension.

A member of the medical team said: "We are here to serve the community and make a difference in their lives. It's a privilege to be part of this initiative and contribute to the health and wellbeing of our people."

Local residents welcomed the initiative. Judith Ndyaziye, a mother who brought her one-month-old son for immunization, expressed gratitude: "We appreciate the UPDF for supporting us with these free services, in addition to providing security."

The Chahafi HC IV outreach is one of several across the Kigezi Sub-region during Tarehe Sita, which honors the army's founding and its ongoing service to Ugandans.

In addition to healthcare, UPDF activities include construction projects, tree planting, vector control exercises, and community clean-ups.

Local leaders say the outreach highlights the UPDF's commitment to supporting rural communities, particularly in areas with limited access to healthcare.