South Africa: Kiira Ev Kayoola Arrives in Johannesburg As Expedition Team Showcases Electric Vehicle Innovation

Uganda's Kiira EV Kayoola bus made its debut in Johannesburg today, marking a key milestone in the country's electric vehicle (EV) journey and underlining the growing prominence of Ugandan innovation in Africa's automotive industry.

The expedition team, led by Uganda's High Commissioner and comprising technical officials from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Kiira Motors Corporation, and the Made in Uganda initiative, was received at the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Members of the South African private sector--including prospective financiers, buyers, and insurers--were briefed on the history and development of Uganda's EV sector, with special emphasis on the Kayoola EV's innovative design and technological achievements.

Officials from South Africa's Department of Science and Technology and diplomatic representatives from the East African Community (EAC) missions also attended the session.

Later in the afternoon, the delegation met with executives at the MTN Innovation Center in Randburg, exploring potential collaboration in technology and innovation.

MTN officials welcomed opportunities for joint projects with Uganda's Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and Kira Motors, highlighting synergies in EV development, telematics, and mobility solutions.

In the evening, the expedition team engaged with the University of Johannesburg's Department of Electric Vehicle Innovation.

The university expressed interest in deeper research and development partnerships with Ugandan institutions, commending the success of the Kayoola EV, which has elevated Uganda's status as a hub for automotive innovation in Africa.

Kiira Motors Corporation, founded in 2007 and headquartered in Kampala, has steadily built a reputation as Africa's leading electric vehicle manufacturer.

The company has pioneered the Kayoola EV buses and other hybrid solutions, gaining recognition for their energy efficiency, locally developed battery technologies, and adaptation to African transport needs.

Recent expansions include partnerships with regional universities and tech institutions to foster research, develop skilled manpower, and explore new market opportunities across the continent.

The Johannesburg expedition forms part of Kiira Motors' broader strategy to promote African EV solutions internationally, attract investment, and foster collaboration with regional technology partners.

The visit underscores Uganda's commitment to green transport, sustainable innovation, and positioning the country as a regional leader in electric mobility.