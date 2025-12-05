Uganda: Young People Have Been Urged to Prioritise HIV Testing, Safe Practices in Kampala

Young people in Kampala's informal settlements have been urged to prioritise early HIV testing and adopt safe sexual practices as part of nationwide efforts to reduce infections.

Richard Hand Uganda marked World AIDS Day by launching an awareness and medical campaign in Kosovo, Lumbuye, providing young people with information, free HIV testing, family planning services, and other healthcare support.

"Young people in the ghetto face multiple challenges limited access to services and exposure to high-risk activities," said Rosetta Achao, Programs Officer at Richard Hand Uganda. "We are encouraging them to know their HIV status and seek any medical support they need."

Achao emphasised personal responsibility, warning young people not to assume safety based on appearances or assumptions about their partners.

She also noted that young girls contribute disproportionately to new infections due to risky lifestyles.

"The first step is knowing where you stand. Awareness and testing are critical," she said.

Meanwhile, Medsafe Hospital conducted community outreach to reinforce the message on early testing and safe sexual behavior.

Joan Namaganda, a medical officer at the hospital, said rising infections are partly linked to inconsistent condom use and urged couples to attend counseling together.

"Some men refuse to use condoms, which increases risk. Couples should come for counseling to make informed decisions," Namganda said.

Both organisations stressed that while family planning methods prevent pregnancies, many do not protect against HIV, highlighting abstinence, testing, and safe sexual practices as key preventive measures.

The campaigns are part of broader national efforts to reach underserved communities, expand access to testing, provide preventive education, and ensure timely treatment for people living with HIV.