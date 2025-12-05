Tanzania: US Reviews Ties With Tanzania Over Repression, Post-Election Violence

The noose is hanging loosely but frighteningly over the head of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan. It is just a stormy aftermath that her government can settle but the writing is on the wall for now.

The United States has announced a comprehensive review of its bilateral relationship with Tanzania, citing what it calls ongoing repression, widespread human rights violations and violence against civilians in the period surrounding the country's disputed October 29 elections.

In a statement released on Thursday, December 4, the State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said recent actions by the Government of Tanzania had raised "grave concerns" about the country's reliability as a partner.

"The Government of Tanzania's ongoing repression of religious freedom and free speech, the presence of persistent obstacles to US investment, and disturbing violence against civilians in the days leading up to and following Tanzania's October 29 elections required this reconsideration of our ties," he said.

Pigott said these actions had put American citizens, tourists and US interests in Tanzania at risk and threatened to erode decades of mutual security and prosperity between the two nations.

He warned that the future of the relationship would depend on how President Samia Suluhu Hassan's government responds to the ongoing political crisis.

The review comes amid rising global concern over the situation in Tanzania following the heavily contested election, which the government claims President Samia won with 97 percent.

The vote was marred by unrest, and subsequent weeks saw widespread reports of killings, disappearances, arbitrary arrests and internet shutdowns.

The United Nations has expressed alarm at credible reports indicating that "hundreds" of people were killed or detained after the polls, while families continue to search hospitals and police stations for missing relatives.

Last month, the European Parliament moved to suspend direct funding to the Tanzanian authorities, citing what it described as excessive force against protesters, restrictions on media and mass detentions.

Tensions remain high ahead of planned nationwide anti-government demonstrations set for December 9, with protest activity expected to begin as early as December 5.

A security alert issued last week by the US Embassy in Dar es Salaam warned American citizens to avoid large gatherings and prepare for potential curfews, movement restrictions and internet disruptions.

The alert noted that foreign nationals have recently been subjected to heightened scrutiny, including searches of their electronic devices for politically sensitive content.

Authorities in Tanzania have yet to confirm whether the demonstrations will be allowed to proceed, but police have repeatedly warned that unauthorised gatherings will be dispersed.

In recent days, two prominent activists reported that their social media accounts were restricted after criticising the government, deepening concerns about shrinking civic space and intimidation of dissenting voices.

President Samia has defended the deployment of security forces during and after the elections, saying the measures were intended to prevent an attempted coup.

Her administration has acknowledged casualties but declined to release figures.

Human rights organisations have since filed a petition with the International Criminal Court seeking investigations into alleged killings.

As pressure mounts from foreign governments, multilateral bodies and civil society, Washington's latest statement adds to the international scrutiny.

The US said it "cannot overlook actions that jeopardize the safety of our citizens, or the security and stability of the region," stressing that the next steps in its relationship with Tanzania will depend on the government's actions in the coming weeks.