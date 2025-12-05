Uganda: Buliisa Farmers Threaten to Demonstrate Over Elephant Incursions

Farming communities neighbouring Murchison Falls National Park (MFNP) in Buliisa district have threatened to demonstrate during a presidential visit over repeated elephant incursions that have destroyed crops, killed livestock, and left some residents homeless.

The concerns were raised during community engagements organised by the Hoima Caritas Development Organisation (HOCADEO) in Kichoke and Waiga villages, aimed at harmonising relations between crop farmers and cattle keepers in the district.

Residents say elephants have for years strayed into their localities, causing crop destruction, property loss, and human fatalities.

David Katusiime, Kichoke village chairman, described the ongoing crisis, saying bureaucratic delays within government systems have slowed compensation and other mitigation measures.

"We have filed multiple complaints to the district, but there is a lot of bureaucracy in the system," he said.

Katusiime added that he only recently received a compensation form after more than two years of waiting.

Crop destruction has disrupted food supply chains, forcing communities to purchase food from neighbouring areas.

Many residents, who rely on agriculture for income, have turned to charcoal burning, further degrading natural vegetation.

Katusiime called for swift government action to complete electric fence construction and ensure timely compensation for losses.

Teopisita Atuha, a local resident, also urged authorities to expedite both the compensation process and the fencing initiative.

"We don't know if our cries are being heard by the authorities," she said, adding that local leaders have not adequately advocated for the community's rights.

The human-wildlife conflict in Buliisa is long-standing. In August 2022, over 1,000 residents from more than 20 villages petitioned the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) for urgent intervention, reporting widespread destruction of cassava, maize, beans, sweet potatoes, and bananas.

The petition requested the construction of an electric fence around MFNP and compensation for affected residents.

Currently, the district has recorded three human deaths from elephant attacks in Buliisa sub-county, and 18 fatalities across the district.

Hundreds of crop and property damage complaints have also been filed. UWA began fencing off a 30-kilometre stretch of the park in 2024, at a cost of approximately Shs50 million per kilometre.

Longino Bahebwa, Buliisa Resident District Commissioner, confirmed that the government and UWA are aware of the challenge and urged affected residents to continue reporting incidents while fencing works continue.

Community leaders, however, insist that completion must be accelerated to prevent further loss of lives and livelihoods.