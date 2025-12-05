Africa: Uganda to Host First-Ever Africa Dragon Boat Cup in 2026

Uganda has been selected to host the first-ever Africa Dragon Boat Cup in October 2026, a move officials say will boost sports diplomacy, tourism promotion and Uganda's visibility on the global sporting stage.

The announcement was made on Thursday by Solomon Muwonge, president of the Uganda Dragon Boat Federation, during a meeting with Ambassador Richard Kabonero, Head of Regional Economic Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was also attended by a visiting delegation from the Africa Dragon Boat Federation, led by its president, Ehab Gouda, and General Secretary Mary Lai, who are in Uganda to assess readiness for the continental event.

The 2026 Africa Dragon Boat Cup is expected to attract more than 500 professional athletes from 16 countries across Africa, Europe, Asia and South America, along with hundreds of travelling fans and millions of online viewers.

Amb Kabonero welcomed Uganda's selection, saying the sport offers new opportunities for young Ugandans and enhances people-to-people relations.

"Dragon Boat provides opportunities to explore talent, market the country and strengthen our international relations," he said.

Dragon Boat racing is one of the world's oldest and most recognisable water sports, originating in China more than 2,500 years ago.

The sport involves teams paddling rhythmically in long, narrow wooden boats--traditionally decorated with dragon heads and tails--while keeping synchrony with a drummer who sits at the front.

Today, Dragon Boat has more than 50 million participants worldwide, with over 40 million in China alone, making it one of the fastest-growing competitive water sports.

General Secretary Mary Lai said hosting the Africa Cup gives Uganda a valuable platform to promote investment, tourism and trade.

"Uganda has an opportunity to showcase its potential to the world by using sports as a door opener," she said.

During their visit, the continental officials will inspect proposed venues, train and certify local officials, and evaluate Uganda's organisational preparedness for the 2026 event.

The meeting was also attended by Head of Public Diplomacy Margaret Kafeero and First Secretary for Sports Diplomacy Stilson Muhwezi.

The Uganda Dragon Boat Federation is expected to announce venue details and event preparations in the coming months as the country positions itself to host Africa's first major Dragon Boat competition.