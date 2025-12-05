Uganda: JCRC Seeks Shs14bn to Establish Uganda's First Bone-Marrow Treatment Centre for Sickle Cell Patients

The Joint Clinical Research Center (JCRC) has launched an urgent appeal for $4 million (about Shs14 billion) to build Uganda's first dedicated facility for treating Sickle Cell Disease and blood cancers, including life-saving bone-marrow transplants currently unavailable in the country.

Sickle Cell Disease remains one of Uganda's deadliest hereditary conditions. Experts rank Uganda fourth in Africa in terms of disease burden, with the highest prevalence in the Eastern region.

Many affected children struggle to survive beyond the age of five, and existing treatments mainly manage symptoms rather than offer a cure.

Dr. Cissy Kityo Mutuluza, JCRC's Executive Director, highlighted that families often travel abroad for bone-marrow transplants, incurring costs beyond the reach of most Ugandans.

"With $4 million, we can build a world-class facility and offer bone-marrow treatment right here at home," she said.

Dr Silver Mpima, a sickle cell specialist, stressed the condition's severity, noting that patients require frequent blood transfusions.

"Even when patients appear stable, they need blood changes at least four times a year to survive," he said.

In partnership with the Rotary Club of Kampala Breeze, JCRC is working to make advanced treatment services accessible locally.

Rotary officials, including District Governor Rtn. Godfrey Kitakule, visited JCRC laboratories, affirming their commitment to supporting the project.

Rtn. Joseph Ssemuwemba, President of the Rotary Club of Kampala Breeze, described the initiative as "a necessary intervention" to prevent families from spending life savings abroad.

Once completed, the centre is expected to transform Uganda's healthcare landscape by providing advanced diagnostics, treatment, and research for Sickle Cell Disease and blood cancers under one roof--bringing hope to thousands of affected families.