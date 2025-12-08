Rwanda: UN Hails DR Congo-Rwanda Peace Deal Amid Ongoing Hostilities in the East

The United Nations on Friday welcomed a newly signed peace accord between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda as a "critical step" toward restoring trust, while warning that active fighting near border areas continue to exact a heavy toll on civilians.

The Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity were officially signed the day before in Washington DC, facilitated by the United States.

'Important milestone'

In a statement, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commended US President Donald Trump for his efforts and congratulated Presidents Félix Tshisekedi of DR Congo and Paul Kagame of Rwanda on what he called an "important milestone".

"These agreements represent a critical step towards restoring trust between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda and in advancing efforts for lasting peace in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo," the UN chief said in a statement issued by his Spokesperson.

He also welcomed progress under the Doha and African Union (AU)-led processes and urged all parties "to honour the commitments they have undertaken, including the respect of a permanent ceasefire," as called for by Security Council in resolution 2773 (2025).

UN ready to support

The Secretary-General reaffirmed that the United Nations - including its peacekeeping mission MONUSCO - stands ready to continue supporting all efforts toward sustainable peace and regional stability.

Relations between the two neighbours have long been strained by conflict in the mineral-rich eastern DR Congo, where armed groups operate amid deep-seated regional rivalries.

Earlier this year, Rwanda-backed M23 rebels launched new attacks in eastern DRC, occupying the region's largest cities, fuelling displacement and regional tensions before diplomacy regained momentum.

Hostilities continue

Yet even as leaders signed the accord abroad, violence flared on the ground, resulting in more civilian deaths, injuries and displacement.

Since Tuesday, intense fighting - including the use of heavy weaponry and shelling - has been reported in several villages across Uvira, Walungu, Kabare, Fizi and Kalehe territories, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said.

"These attacks have damaged critical infrastructure and homes," he told reporters in New York.

Local health authorities in Walungu reported that at least 13 civilians have been admitted to hospital. However, evacuations are currently impossible due to ongoing fighting and roadblocks, preventing an unknown number of injured from reaching medical facilities.

Protect civilians

"We, yet again, reiterate our urgent call on all parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and protect all civilians and civilian infrastructure," Mr. Dujarric stressed.

"Humanitarian access must be granted to allow for life-saving assistance to reach those in need," he added.

As of the end of October, South Kivu was hosting some 1.2 million displaced people. Between January and September this year, UN agencies and partners provided food, shelter, protection and health services to 1.5 million people across the province.