Sudan: High Costs Delay Repatriation of Sudanese Refugees From Uganda

The Higher Committee for the Voluntary Repatriation of Sudanese Refugees from Uganda has confirmed that delays in organising departures for those wishing to return are due to a series of technical and logistical challenges -- foremost among them the high cost of transport and the lack of suitable means of travel other than by air. The situation, it said, requires complex arrangements that demand more time than initially anticipated.

In a statement seen by Radio Dabanga, the committee explained that the repatriation initiative is being run entirely on a voluntary basis, without any official budget or financial allocations. It relies instead on community efforts, donations from benefactors, and contributions from a number of private and public institutions.

The committee said it is working around the clock to complete preparations for the first group of returnees before the end of the month, noting that the process is now close to its final implementation stage despite the scale of the obstacles.

It stressed that priority is being given to patients, students, and families facing severe living hardships, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring a safe and dignified return for all who wish to go back.

The committee appealed to all Sudanese seeking repatriation to remain patient, assuring them that they will be kept informed of any developments as soon as arrangements are finalised.