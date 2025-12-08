Rwanda: Nearly 1,000 Abandoned Mines Set for Restoration By 2030

The Government plans to rehabilitate 994 abandoned mining and quarrying sites by 2030 in partnership with various stakeholders, according to a new climate action plan covering 2025-2035.

Rwanda recently submitted its third-generation Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC 3.0) to the UNFCCC during COP30, positioning the mining sector as a key partner in climate resilience rather than a vulnerability.

ALSO READ: New policy compels mining firms to restore degraded land

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The country estimates that transitioning to climate-compatible mining will require an investment of $23.2 million. Priority actions include shifting to low-carbon operations, adopting renewable energy to replace diesel-powered machinery, reducing deforestation and land disturbance, improving water management, and building climate-resilient infrastructure.

Rehabilitation works will focus on refilling abandoned pits and restoring vegetation using native tree species to enhance stormwater absorption, reduce erosion, and support biodiversity. Mandatory flood-impact assessments will also ensure rehabilitated sites remain pollutant-free during extreme weather events.

NDC 3.0 aims for 90 per cent of mining operations to adopt climate-compatible practices--including water-efficient processing and dry-stack tailings--by 2030.

ALSO READ: 17 native tree species to help green Rwanda's Eastern Province

Rwamagana District is among the priority areas for site restoration. During Mining Week, held from 2 to 5 December under the theme "Minerals for a Smarter and Green Future", Concorde Kubwimana, CEO of the Save Environment Initiative, announced the planting of 3,650 tree seedlings in partnership with MMB Mining Company.

These included Eucalyptus, Grevillea, Umuhumuro, Umusave, and Iminyinya.

"Mining continues to play a vital role in Rwanda's development, but unsustainable practices have caused serious environmental degradation--from soil erosion and water contamination to biodiversity loss," Kubwimana said, noting that degraded wetlands and unstable landscapes increasingly threaten both communities and ecosystems.

Tree planting at Muhazi Site I in Rwamagana was conducted under the national theme "My Tree, My Legacy." Jeanne Mukandayisenga, a forestry officer in the district, said partners are supporting efforts to restore areas affected by mining.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Rwanda to plant 63 million indigenous trees

Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva reaffirmed the government's commitment to a responsible mining sector aligned with international standards and offering tangible benefits to communities.

Alice Uwase, CEO of the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board, added that the goal is a sector that supports environmental sustainability, attracts responsible investment, and contributes to the development of green technologies.