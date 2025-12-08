South Africa: Kouga's Failed R1.4-Million Mini Market Project

A mini fresh food and craft market for Hankey never opened

Abandoned, dilapidated brick structures surrounded by a concrete palisade fence, covered in litter, and built beneath Eskom power lines are one of several eyesores in the Eastern Cape town of Hankey.

These small buildings were meant to form a mini fresh food and craft market.

In November 2018, the Kouga Local Municipality announced the market concept as part of a local economic development project financed through the Municipal Infrastructure Grant.

It approved R1.4-million for two mini markets - one in Hankey and another in Jeffreys Bay.

Horatio Hendricks, then Kouga executive mayor, said it "would boost local food security by promoting and supporting food production in the region".

"We also want to make it easier for consumers to find and purchase locally-produced products," he said in a statement. "These small business centres will allow for crafters to exhibit their products better."

It was a pilot project. Markets in Humansdorp, Loerie and Oyster Bay were meant to follow. But the Jeffreys Bay market was never built and the contractor for the Hankey market abandoned the incomplete site in February 2022, according to the municipality.

Jan Grootman, a father of six and an informal trader for over 30 years, sells fresh produce sourced from farms around Hankey.

"I was personally overjoyed at the idea. My happiness was amplified after contractors came and started building the centre," he said.

"Unfortunately, and for reasons better known by the municipality, after the buildings were completed no trader was allowed to occupy it."

He said the structures was left unguarded and were severely vandalised.

"It is very difficult to sell our produce especially when there's bad weather. Traders have to display fresh vegetables - their cabbages, tomatoes - on bare ground," said Grootman.

He said peak trade is during the citrus harvesting season, when the town is filled with seasonal workers from Zimbabwe and Lesotho.

Luvuyo Mdoda, also a vendor, said he'd much rather be trading under a roofed structure.

"Hankey has dozens of arts and craft artists, including those who do wood curios and beading. This would have been an ideal place for them to showcase their talent," he said.

Municipal spokesperson Roslyn Klaasen said, "Council is preparing a report to determine the best future use of the site, including possible repurposing or relocation."

"Any future development will focus on sustainable, community-focused outcomes, benefiting local farmers, vendors, and residents."