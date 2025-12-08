Ethiopia's Bale Mountains Park Tourism Soars, Local Economy Boosted

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Bale Mountains National Park has reported a sharp rise in tourist arrivals and revenue, driven by major infrastructure upgrades and its growing international profile as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This growth is primarily attributed to crucial road and tourism infrastructure projects in the region, initiated under the direction of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, according to Bale Mountains National Park Office in Oromia region.

The park, which spans over 2,000 square kilometers, is a vital sanctuary for numerous endemic species of wildlife and birds.

As a designated World Heritage Site, the park is the sole habitat for endangered animals such as the Mountain Nyala, the Ethiopian Wolf, the Bale Monkey, and various other unique fauna.

Park Head Shamil Kedir confirmed that 3,690 domestic and international tourists visited the park during the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Of these visitors, 45 percent were foreign nationals, and this figure represents an increase of more than 17 percent compared to the same period last year.

Shamil Kedir emphasized that the rising tourist traffic has significantly boosted income for both the park and the surrounding community.

According to him, local eco-tourism associations generated nine million Birr in revenue during the quarter--a two million Birr jump from the previous year.

Furthermore, the park's own revenue reached 600,000 Birr for the quarter, marking a 200,000 Birr increase year-over-year.

Shamil Kedir pointed to two primary factors driving the influx of visitors.

Firstly, the official inscription of Bale Mountains National Park by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, coupled with intensified promotional activities, has been instrumental.

Secondly, the ongoing development of road and tourism infrastructure, spearheaded by the vision of Prime Minister Abiy, is a major contributor to the increased tourist flow.

Shibiru, Head of the Tourism Development and Expansion Team at the Zonal Tourism Office, noted that the region is actively working to capitalize on this momentum by further developing and marketing its attractions to maximize tourism earnings.

He specifically highlighted that Prime Minister Abiy's focus on developing these destinations is invigorating the entire sector.

On his part, Mohammed Kedir, Manager of the local Eco-Tourism Association, stated that the growing number of tourists has been critical to their operations, as members of the association are earning a living by renting out mules and providing porter services for visitors.

Local resident Hussein Kemal, who offers escort services, praised the government's strategy, saying the arrangement that allows the community to benefit directly from tourism has fostered a sense of ownership, motivating residents to actively protect and care for the park.