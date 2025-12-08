Ethiopia: Corridor Development in Addis Ababa Empowers Associations to Create Jobs

Addis Ababa — Associations engaged in urban greening, beautification, and seedling nursery activities report that the Addis Ababa corridor development project has significantly strengthened their capacity and enabled them to create substantial employment opportunities for the community.

Through the corridor development initiative, the capital has been transformed with new parks, recreational areas, and visually appealing road dividers that enrich the experience of residents and visitors alike.

Beyond enhancing the city's aesthetics, the project has become a major source of livelihood for many citizens.

Associations specializing in seedling supply and green development told ENA that the project has supported them in achieving impressive results while simultaneously creating jobs for unemployed youth.

Priest Adugna Tgabe, a resident and member of the Desta Habtamu and His Friends Association, said the group has been nursing various seedlings and supplying them to the market.

He noted that the association has contributed to the city's beauty and green legacy while creating both temporary and permanent job opportunities for 40 youths.

Wubalem Lbassie, General Manager of the Wubalem and Mohammed Association, active in urban beautification and green maintenance, shared that the corridor development project opened new employment opportunities for her.

She recalled previously relying solely on her husband's modest monthly salary, but now earns a sustainable income by tending plants along road dividers.

Sebhadin Sultan, Deployment Service Director at Addis Ababa Labor and Skills, stated that ongoing efforts are focused on creating job opportunities for unemployed youth. According to him, the corridor development initiative, launched to make Addis Ababa a beautiful and smart city, has already provided valuable employment avenues for many citizens.

Currently, some 560 associations with more than 5,000 members are engaged in urban beautification and green development activities, contributing to the city's attractiveness.

Sebhadin emphasized that these associations play a key role in the rapid development and growth being witnessed in the capital, while also benefiting from the job opportunities generated through the initiative.