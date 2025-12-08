Ethiopia: Speaker Agegnehu Highlights Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples Day As Catalyst for Ethiopia's Unity

Addis Ababa — House of Federation Speaker Agegnehu Teshager said that Ethiopia's Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples Day has fostered a positive environment for strengthening national unity and deepening the ties among the country's diverse communities.

Hosena City in the Central Ethiopia Region is hosting a symposium titled 'Democratic Consensus for National Unity.

The event is a prelude to the 20th Ethiopian Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Day, which will be officially celebrated tomorrow.

In his opening speech, Agegnehu noted that since its inception the annual celebration has enabled Ethiopia's diverse nations, nationalities, and peoples to showcase their values, experiences, and cultures.

"It has helped raise public awareness and build a positive image of the regions," he emphasized.

According to him, since the country's national reform, the celebration has strengthened and has played an important role in nurturing unity, solidarity, and a spirit of sisterhood and brotherhood among Ethiopians.

The Speaker also emphasized that this year's celebration is particularly significant, taking place after the completion and inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the launch of several other major national projects.

According to him, the occasion coincides with a period in which Ethiopia is registering meaningful development progress.

A document focusing on the concept of federalism is expected to be presented and discussed during the symposium, with future directions to be outlined.