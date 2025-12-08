Mozambique: Cuts Development Aid to Mozambique

Maputo — Sweden has announced that it is gradually closing down its bilateral cooperation with Mozambique.

A Friday statement from the Swedish embassy in Maputo said that the Stockholm government has decided to end bilateral development cooperation with five countries, including Mozambique, by 31 August 2026.

The other four countries are Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Liberia and Bolivia. Swedish aid had already been cut to several west African countries, such as Mali and Burkina Faso: but these cases were clearly connected with military juntas, closely aligned with Russia, seizing power in those countries.

The embassy statement claimed that the decision is not related to any event in Mozambique "but is motivated by new and significant challenges in matters of security policy in the countries bordering Sweden'.

Although the Russian aggression against Ukraine is not specifically mentioned, it is clear that Sweden has altered its priorities to face the threat posed by Russia. That threat had already overturned the decades-old Swedish policy of neutrality. Both Sweden and Finland joined NATO in reaction to the Russian onslaught against Ukraine.

The release added that the decision "is also influenced by the new strategic orientation of the Swedish government in matters of aid, which includes a reduction of the range of bilateral cooperation strategies'.

Nonetheless, the statement describes the relations between Mozambique and Sweden as "positive and long lasting'. Those relations "have created a stable basis for a renewed and deepened partnership'.

Cited in the release, Swedish ambassador Andres Jato said "Sweden is proud of the contribution it has made to Mozambique's development. Together we have achieved important results in various areas which have had an impact on the life of the Mozambican population, including energy, climate, health and sexual and reproductive rights, social and economic inclusion, higher education, and peace and security'.

He insisted that Mozambique "will continue to be an important partner and ally of Sweden. With this re-orientation, the Swedish government intends to lay the foundations for a partnership which gives priority to common global challenges and to growth through trade and investment'.

Jato noted that, in October, Sweden and Mozambique signed a memorandum of understanding on political consultations with the aim of continuing to develop bilateral dialogue and cooperation in global questions of common interest'.

The ambassador said the Swedish decision does not affect humanitarian aid "which will continue with the goal of reaching the neediest people'.

The release said the Swedish embassy in Maputo will continue to operate. This contrasts with Zimbabwe where Sweden is closing down its embassy.

Jato said that Sweden is the fifth largest donor of humanitarian aid to Mozambique, and that total Swedish aid to Mozambique since independence in 1975, is estimated at two billion US dollars.

Sweden has had close ties with Mozambique since the days of the national liberation struggle against Portuguese colonial rule, and there is a street in Maputo named after assassinated Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme.

Despite the claim in the release that the cut in aid has nothing to do with events in Mozambique, it is inconceivable that the Swedish authorities did not react to the scandal of the "hidden debts', in which three fraudulent, state-owned Mozambican companies, Proindicus, Ematum (Mozambique Tuna Company) and MAM (Mozambique Asset Management) obtained over two billion dollars from the banks Credit Suisse and VTB of Russia, by using illicit guarantees signed by the then finance minister Manuel Chang.

Sweden knows the full details of this scandal since the Swedish government paid for the independent audit of the fake companies, showing how the sole contractor, the Abu Dhabi-based group Privinvest, sold them fishing boats, radar stations and other assets at vastly inflated prices.