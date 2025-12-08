Kenya: EACC Bags Financial Reporting Award After Earning Clean Audit

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) was on Saturday honoured with a Financial Reporting (FiRe) Award for excellence in financial reporting, following its strong performance in accountability and transparency.

The award was presented during a ceremony at Safari Park Hotel and comes shortly after the Commission received an unmodified (clean) audit opinion from the Office of the Auditor-General for the 2024/2025 financial year.

The FiRe Awards--regarded as East and Central Africa's most prestigious recognition for financial reporting--are organised by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) in partnership with the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), and the Public Sector Accounting Standards Board (PSASB).

"The initiative aims to advance excellence in financial reporting, strengthen corporate governance, and enhance corporate, environmental, and social transparency practices across institutions in the region," EACC said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The 2025 edition, themed "Fostering Compliance to International Standards to Enhance Transparency, Comparability, and Accountability," brought together representatives from public and private organisations, finance stakeholders, regulators, and governance experts.

Speakers at the event urged institutions to uphold transparency, accountability, integrity, and strong governance practices to reinforce public trust in service delivery.

EACC's Director of Finance and Planning, Joel Mukumu, received the certificate of recognition on behalf of the Commission under the Commissions and Independent Offices, IPSAS Accrual category.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to the highest standards of accountability, prudent management of public resources, and adherence to professional principles -- values it says have consistently contributed to its positive audit outcomes over the years.