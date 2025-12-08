Sudan: Air Strikes Threaten to Close a Vital Crossing Between Sudan and Chad

The Rapid Support Forces accused the Sudanese army of bombing the Adré border crossing with Chad in the west of the country - the Adikong gate - which is used for the passage of humanitarian and commercial convoys from Chad to Sudan, especially the Darfur region.

Since October 26, 2025, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have strengthened their control over El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, and the surrounding region, including the land border crossing between Sudan and Chad.

An RSF statement issued last Friday claims that a modern, Turkish-made Bayraktar Akinci drone belonging to the Sudanese army bombed the "Adikong" gate at the Adré crossing between Sudan and Chad.

The statement indicated that the bombing of the border crossing is hindering the entry of aid into Sudan and exacerbating the suffering of civilians in the Darfur region, calling on the Quartet countries and the international community to assume their legal and humanitarian responsibility and stop the attacks on vital crossings.

Humanitarian access

Humanitarian organisations and UN agencies obtain entry permits for border crossings, including the Adré crossing between Sudan and Chad, from Sudanese authorities in Port Sudan. In mid-November 2025, the Transitional Sovereignty Council, the highest governing body, announced the extension of the Adré crossing's opening until mid-February 2026 to facilitate the arrival of humanitarian convoys.

The army-controlled Port Sudan government accuses the Rapid Support Forces, which seized the crossing at the end of 2023, of using it to bring in weapons, ammunition, and fighters. Adel Ibrahim, a researcher specialising in armed conflicts in Africa, told Ayin that the Sudanese army believes the RSF is using the Adré crossing on the border with Chad to bring weapons and ammunition under the guise of humanitarian aid.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim added, "The Sudanese army will resort to using drones to deal with the situation in the Darfur region as long as it is not possible to do so through ground forces."

The Sudan War Monitor reported that videos filmed by bystanders on both sides of the border show thick black smoke and secondary explosions typical of burning diesel. The drone strike may have targeted fuel supplies emanating from Libya and transported through Chad, the Sudan War Monitor said.

The Adré border crossing is located in eastern Chad and is known for the movement of trade and citizens, especially between West Darfur State. During the Rapid Support Forces' attacks on civilians in El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur, tens of thousands used the connecting land routes to flee to Chad.