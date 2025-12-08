Ethiopia: GERD Reflects the Strengthened Unity, Solidarity of the Ethiopian People - Coordination Office

Addis Ababa — The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) Project Coordination Office has reaffirmed that the dam stands as a powerful symbol of the unity and solidarity of Ethiopia's Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Aregawi Berhe, CEO of GERD Project Coordination Office, stated that the dam became a reality through the collective determination and contributions of Ethiopians from all walks of life.

He emphasized the active public participation through a variety of fundraising initiatives, which included bond purchases, financial donations, voluntary labor, and contributions of raw materials.

Furthermore, Aregawi noted that sports competitions were also utilized as a mechanism to mobilize support for the project.

He highlighted the Renaissance Dam Cup, organized in multiple regions, as a major source of financial support, noting that it played a significant role in accelerating the dam's construction.

According to him, public contributions were mobilized through several mechanisms, such as bond sales, direct cash donations, and the 8100A contribution system.

He said that the construction of the Grand Renaissance Dam has been funded by the public through various revenue-collection methods, including bond sales, cash donations, and the 8100A contribution system, totaling more than 24 billion Birr.

Drawing historical parallels, Aregawi stated that just as Ethiopia's nations and nationalities united and triumphed at the Battle of Adwa, they have now achieved a second collective victory through the GERD.

He recalled that the Project Office received the GERD trophy from the House of Federation to support the nationwide fundraising effort.

The trophy, he added, will be returned to the House of Federation on the 20th Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Day as the dam's completion is celebrated.

Aregawi also underscored that the GERD exemplifies the country's capacity to achieve major development goals when its people stand together.

He called for continued collective effort to advance other national development priorities, noting that the dam's progress demonstrates that nothing is impossible when unity prevails.