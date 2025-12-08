Tanzania: More Than 600 Participants Attended the Russian Robotics Festival in Dar es Salaam

DAR ES SALAAM: THE four-day festival Robotics and Innovative Educational Technologies Days came to a close today in Dar es Salaam. Organized by SODRUZHESTVO Joint Venture LLC with the support of Rossotrudnichestvo, and partners: 1T IT Company, Saint Petersburg State Marine Technical University, N. I.

Vavilov Saratov State University of Genetics, Biotechnology, and Engineering, Center for Agricultural Robotics and VR/AR Technologies, and Rubezh LLC. The event brought together more than 600 participants -- students and schoolchildren, their parents, and faculty from the city's leading schools and universities.

The festival became a true celebration of technology for young people. Across three venues -- the Russian House, Alpha High School, and the National Institute of Transport -- Russian experts conducted dozens of interactive workshops aimed at engaging a wide audience.

Participants assembled robots, practiced programming, created virtual reality environments, and competed in tech-themed quizzes.

"Robotics, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence are our future. It is the children who will shape that future for both Tanzania and Russia. Every skill they gain at this event is a valuable step toward their success and strengthening the friendship between our countries," said Alexander Evstigneev, Head of the Russian House in Tanzania, during the opening ceremony.

The highlight of the event was the Interactive Quiz: Chasing the Tesseract -- a thrilling journey through the multiverse that introduced participants to artificial intelligence, programming, game development, and other IT fields.

"We are honored to be part of this important event. The engaging educational activities led by our Russian guests will undoubtedly be of great benefit for our students," stated Mr. Kariuki, Manager of Alpha School.

An equally important part of the event was the career guidance segment. During this session, schoolchildren were able to assess their aptitude for technical careers and, using an interactive map of Russian universities, explore educational opportunities in the fields like robotics, mechatronics, and VR/AR technologies across Russia.

The organizers would like to thank all participants and kindly remind you to share your feedback on the event by completing the form on the website: https://vr-tzmu.ru/.

Participant feedback from the event:

"By this event, I didn't know about robotics and virtual reality, but now I know and I see there are very important things about them. Because robotics in our life helps us to improve in technology," told Donald Augustine Sanse, a student at the University of Dar es Salaam.

"I like the participation and interaction between the teachers and us, and how they praise the students who give answers," commented Catherine Amadroheno, a student at the Tumaini University.

"What I like most is the innovation competition and the quizzes, especially in gaming. I'm also learning a lot, especially about 3D technologies and how they work.," noted Philip Godfrey Mbise, a student at the University of Dar es Salaam.

"I found it really interesting, especially the quizzes and games -- we had a great time!," shared Karine Kivale, a student at Alpha School.

You can find photos and video recaps of the event at the following link:

https://disk.yandex.ru/d/57rbp8aW02ts4Q