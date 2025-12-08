Rwanda: What Rwandan Catholics Say As Church Marks 125 Years

As the Catholic Church marked 125 years since its arrival in Rwanda on Saturday, December 6, Christians reflected on what the milestone means to them.

The Catholic Church began in Rwanda in 1900, when the first mission station was established at Save, Disagara District, by the White Fathers, led by Jean-Joseph Hirth. At that time, Rwanda was under German colonial rule.

In line with the jubilee celebrations, The New Times talked to various Rwandan Catholics who talked about what they think about the importance of the church. Here is what they had to say:

Remmy Iradukunda, Kicukiro Parish

We are celebrating 125 years, and it means a lot with the church growing. For us, the youth, the teachings we get from Christianity help us stay busy and avoid bad behaviours that could lead us into crimes.

Church-based clubs like the Scouts help us come together as young people and support vulnerable people, such as helping them build houses for free or contributing money for the poor.

Beatha Twizeyimana, Rilima Parish (Bugesera)

We are happy to be celebrating this jubilee. The missionaries brought the church to us. The Catholic Church has helped the development of the country.

The church helps us know the best ways to connect Biblical teachings with real life and to differentiate between bad and good.

We are happy for many things the church brought to us, like schools and medical facilities.

Peragie Uwimana, Kampanga Parish (Ruhengeri Archdiocese)

We are celebrating the jubilee along with achievements like supporting children, especially in education. The church helps the poor, including supporting them to pay community-based health insurance, (Mutuelle de Santé).

When conflicts occur, the church helps people to ask for forgiveness, and the teachings encourage us to forgive our counterparts.

One of the activities that happened in our community was a priest who was once brought to our parish and helped us move away from grass-roofed houses in the early 2000s. He also established five schools, which helped in development.

Mathias Ngirinshuti, Saint Charles Lwanga Parish (Nyamirambo)

125 years ago, many of us were not there, but based on the history we learn, many changes have happened.

The teachings it gives us, for those who are real Christians and not those pretending, help to uphold the real activities supporting its sustainability and doing good for others.

Felicien Munyampuhwe, Byumba Cathedral Parish

The jubilee means happiness for Christians because it is like heaven falling upon us. For Rwanda, it is great happiness. The jubilee is 125 years of God's mercy.

The infrastructures that were built mean that spiritual development should be supported by the activities that already exist.

According to the Catholic Church in Rwanda, its achievements over the past 125 years include 236 parishes across nine dioceses, around five million Catholics, 1,160 diocesan priests, 3,884 sisters, 445 brothers, and a vast network of institutions comprising 1,758 primary schools, 1,052 secondary schools, six universities, 107 health centres, 10 hospitals, and 263 Early Childhood Development centres.