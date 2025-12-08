Malawi: Greenbelt Revival - Government Steps On the Gas to Turn Karonga Into Malawi's Rice Powerhouse

The Malawi Government has pledged to fast-track the completion of the Nthola-Ilola Irrigation Scheme under the Greenbelt Authority (GBA), a multi-billion-kwacha project tipped to transform rice production in Karonga and boost national food security.

Chief Advisor to the President on Manifesto Implementation, Henry Mukhuna, made the assurance on Thursday during a high-level engagement meeting with key stakeholders in Karonga District.

Describing the project as strategic to Malawi's agricultural future, Mukhuna said government will not relent until it is fully completed.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I would like to register government's firm commitment to support this project. We are holding GBA's hand to ensure this development is completed without delay," said Mukhuna.

He added that the Karonga irrigation scheme is now among government's top priorities, citing its potential to accelerate food production, exports and rural economic transformation.

"This project speaks directly to our government's agenda of food security and wealth creation through large-scale rice production. We will brief the President on the progress made and on the people's strong expectation for its speedy completion," he said.

Mukhuna further revealed that his office is exploring additional funding avenues, including the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), to ensure the project moves faster.

Earlier, Principal Group Village Headwoman Mwangolera urged Mukhuna to convey to President Peter Mutharika the community's deep reliance on the project as the future of rice farming in Karonga.

"This project is a total gamechanger for rice farmers in Karonga and the entire nation. We only ask for continued and unwavering government support," she said.

Paramount Chief Kyungu also commended the Greenbelt Authority for the progress registered so far but stressed the need for steady and sustained funding to maintain both speed and quality of construction.

The Greenbelt Authority is developing a 1,000-hectare commercial rice irrigation scheme alongside a multi-billion-kwacha rice processing factory, expected to revolutionise rice farming and value addition in the northern region.

So far, 370 hectares of farmland are under active development, marking a significant step toward full-scale production.