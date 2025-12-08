Rwanda: Over 300 Congolese Refugees Return Home As Fighting Eases in Kamanyola

At least 330 Congolese refugees have returned to their country after fighting eased in Kamanyola, South Kivu, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Sunday, December 7.

Rwandan authorities had received up to 1,083 refugees who fled fighting between the AFC/M23 rebels and the Congolese government coalition in Kamanyola area since December 3.

Some of the refugees started to return to their homes on Saturday after the reports said the town had been secured by the rebels, who already control swathes of territory in South and North Kivu provinces.

Fighting has continued in other parts of South Kivu towards Uvira city, with the rebels saying the Burundian army is leading the offensive by the Congolese government coalition. The Burundian forces are accused of coordinating the airstrikes that killed at least 23 civilians in Kamanyola, a border town that had been under the rebels' control since February.

Rwandan officials at the Bugarama-Kamanyola border post had not reported any new refugees by Sunday evening.

The remaining refugees are hosted at Nyarushishi Transit Camp in Rusizi District, where they are given humanitarian support and medical assistance. Hundreds of children were vaccinated against polio.

Juliene Mulasi Helena, a farmer, arrived at the camp on Friday after her house was hit by a rocket shells, injuring her tenant's children.

"The bomb hit the children who were in the house and that's when I left without any belongings," Mulasi told The New Times. "I came with my seven children and I still haven't heard from my husband. But here in the camp, they have received us well and given us food," she said.

Annoualite Bozangi, a mother of four, said she was thankful for the warm welcome she got when she arrived at the border.

"Someone who is not your relative may not welcome you, but they welcomed us," Bozangi said. "We have got something to eat and those of us who are sick got some medicines."

For Kashindi Ndasha, who arrived in Rwanda with her wife, mother and nine nephews, expressed his relief as he settled in the camp.

"Fighting in Kamanyola started last Sunday," Ndusha said. "We heard that the bombs originated from Burundi. We want to return home when the conflict is over."