Uganda: Luweero Crash Claims Life of UPDF Soldier, Eight Injured

A Uganda People's Defence Forces soldier has died and eight others were injured in a fatal road crash in Kalule, Luweero District.

Police say preliminary investigation shows that a Fuso truck made a reckless overtaking manoeuvre and collided head-on with a vehicle in the convoy of State Minister for Defence and Veterans Affairs, Huda Oleru.

The crash occurred at around 7:45pm on Sunday along the Kampala-Gulu highway at Kalule Village in Nyimbwa Sub-county.

According to Savannah Region Police spokesperson ASP Sam Twiineamazima, the white Fuso Fighter truck, registration UAN 394Z, was travelling from Kampala towards Luweero when its driver attempted to overtake dangerously.

Twiineamazima said preliminary findings indicate that the crash was caused by reckless overtaking by the driver of the truck.

During the manoeuvre, the truck reportedly collided head-on with an oncoming green Toyota Hilux, registration UG 0388D, which was part of Minister Olele's convoy heading towards Kampala.

The deceased officer, Lance Corporal Moses Edongoto (RA 275589), died on the spot. Police said six soldiers and two civilians sustained serious injuries and were evacuated to General Military Hospital Bombo for treatment.

Twiineamazima said police managed to evacuate all injured persons and the deceased officer, adding that both vehicles had been towed to Bombo Police Station as investigations continue.

He appealed to motorists to exercise greater discipline on the road, saying such crashes are preventable and that drivers must avoid reckless overtaking, particularly on busy highways such as Kampala-Gulu.

Police said inquiries are ongoing to establish more details about the incident.