South Sudan: Unicef Executive Director Calls for Urgent Action and Sustained Investments for Children in South Sudan

Juba — Climate shocks, conflict and instability are putting millions of children at risk across the world's youngest nation

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell today concluded a visit to South Sudan, urging the Government and the international community to step up efforts to protect children's lives amid escalating conflict, climate shocks and mass displacement in the world's youngest country.

Russell's visit spotlighted the deepening needs of South Sudan's children. More than 2.1 million children under the age of five are at risk of malnutrition, and 9.3 million, three-quarters of the population, require life-saving humanitarian support. In addition, nearly 1.3 million refugees and returnees fleeing the war in Sudan have arrived in South Sudan, adding pressure to limited water, food and medical services.

"The impact of conflict and climate shocks is creating a perfect storm of suffering for children in South Sudan, in a context that was already precarious," said Russell, who travelled to Bentiu to speak with communities displaced by violence and flooding. "I spoke to a mother whose five-year-old son is recovering from severe malnutrition. She fled her home with her children when the floodwater came. The only thing she salvaged was a necklace from her deceased father. Her son now wears the necklace as a memory of his grandfather and the life they left behind."

Almost half of all girls in South Sudan are forced into child marriage, and 65 per cent of girls and women (aged 15 - 64) have experienced violence. Russell went to a centre that provides a safe space for women and girls.

"'I spoke with girls and women who have experienced terrible violence. Two of them told me they had contemplated suicide before coming to the UNICEF-supported centre," said Russell. "They told me that having a safe space to receive counselling and peer support was a lifeline," said Russell.

More than one-third of UNICEF-supported safe spaces for women and children have closed this year because of funding cuts.

Russell also spoke with mothers whose children were severely malnourished. Two in five children are at risk of acute malnutrition across the country, particularly in areas hit by flooding, conflict and violence. Insecurity has caused a 25 per cent increase in

humanitarian access constraints this year, leaving communities without the supplies they urgently need.

"I was at the country's only pediatric hospital in Juba, and saw babies and small children suffering from malnutrition and diseases that are fully preventable. It is heart-wrenching," said Russell. "We know how to save these children, and I saw the heroic efforts of health workers in the hospital and in the community. With focus and sustained investment from the government and the international community, we can save many more lives."

2.8 million school-age children remain out of school, one of the highest rates globally. More than half of schools lack safe classrooms, trained teachers, and water and sanitation facilities. Girls are disproportionately affected, often forced to drop out due to child marriage, insecurity, and the absence of safe learning environments.

Investing in education is a moral imperative - and the strongest foundation for peace. Education breaks the cycle of poverty, reduces violence, and builds long-term stability. Public investment must prioritise education - not just to protect children today, but to equip the next generation to rebuild South Sudan tomorrow.

"Donors have been generous over the years, and it has made a world of difference to children and families," said Russell. "Now is the time, not only for lasting peace, but for the Government to increase domestic investment in essential services for the sake of South Sudan's greatest asset - its children."