South Africa: 900 Firefighters Mobilised for Western Cape Fire Season - South African News Briefs - December 8, 2025

900 Firefighters Mobilised for Western Cape Fire Season

Working on Fire has deployed 900 firefighters and more than 33 aircraft as the Western Cape enters its fire season, reports EWN. The Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) revealed that a staggering 600 vegetation fires were recorded in Cape Town in just one week, even before the official start of the fire season. WoF spokesperson Linton Rensburg said wildfire risk is now a year-round, climate-driven threat, noting that teams responded to 92 off-season fires between September and November, including 46 in the Western Cape. He urged residents, especially those living near vegetation or forestry areas, to reduce risks by clearing rubble, cleaning gutters, and removing overhanging trees around their properties.

Domestic Dispute Suspected in Limpopo Police Tragedy

Two Limpopo police officers were killed in a shooting at Nkowankowa police station near Tzaneen, reports SABC News. Police said that a male officer shot and killed his female colleague and later turned the gun on himself. Both officers died at the scene. The police suspect the incident may be linked to a domestic dispute. The investigation is ongoing.

Tourism Department Sends Support to Ease Festive Border Queues

The Border Management Authority (BMA) is set to receive major support from the Department of Tourism to help manage long queues at ports of entry during the festive season, reports EWN. Commissioner Michael Masiapato said the Department of Tourism will hand over 160 tour monitors to the authority to assist with queue management. This will form part of the BMA's comprehensive festive season law enforcement strategy. The BMA's festive season operational plan will be rolled out in four distinct phases: planning, execution, demobilisation and sustenance. The Gauteng Provincial Government will deploy 80 staff members to assist at various ports of entry, including airports.

