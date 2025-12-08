Sudan: FAO and the Government of Poland Join Forces to Support Conflict-Affected Households in the Sudan

press release

The USD 1 million project is expected to benefit 7 500 people in Northern State

Port Sudan - The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Government of the Republic of Poland, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signed a USD 1 million project agreement to address Sudan's escalating food insecurity and nutrition crisis while supporting vulnerable conflict-affected households to rebuild their lives and livelihoods.

Sudan is facing one of the gravest humanitarian crises in the world today. Since the conflict erupted in 2023, nearly 11.6 million people have been forced to flee their homes--a displacement crisis of historic scale. Northern State in particular continues to receive waves of displaced people since the onset of the conflict. With displacement numbers rising every day, the influx of people is placing immense pressure on already fragile communities, overstretched services and limited resources.

The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis reveals that over 21 million people in Sudan are experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above). Meanwhile, 3.7 million children under five and pregnant or breastfeeding women urgently need treatment for acute malnutrition.

A 12-month intervention to save lives

For millions across Sudan, livestock is a lifeline, providing essential nutrition and a crucial source of income. But conflict, displacement and climate shocks are disrupting this vital lifeline, further deepening food insecurity and worsening malnutrition, especially among children.

With a duration of 12 months, the project, entitled "Life-saving response to hunger crisis in Northern State", aims to support 1 500 vulnerable households (7 500 people) with small ruminants or poultry, ensuring immediate access to high-protein foods while creating sustainable income opportunities. Families will also receive comprehensive training in animal husbandry practices, equipping them with the skills needed to improve animal health, boost productivity and strengthen household resilience in the face of crisis.

"The generous support of the Government of Poland comes at a critical time for the country and for the people of Sudan," said Hongjie Yang, FAO Representative in Sudan. "This partnership proves that targeted, livestock-based interventions can break the cycle of hunger and save lives caught in crisis."

"The Government of Poland stands firmly with the people of Sudan, especially during this challenging time," said H.E. Michal̸ Murkociński, the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Sudan. "Through this contribution, we aim to save lives and support the most vulnerable. No child should ever go to bed hungry, and no family should face the pain of starvation. This is a responsibility we all share."

