Somalia's Prime Minister Receives World Parliament for Peace Delegation

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Saturday received a delegation from the World Parliament for Peace and Reconciliation, led by the body's president, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Jarwan, to discuss cooperation on peacebuilding and future partnership agreements.

According to the prime minister's office, the delegation delivered messages stressing the global importance of peace, dialogue and reconciliation, and outlined the purpose of their visit -- to pursue a memorandum of understanding between the World Parliament and Somalia's federal parliament.

Barre thanked the delegation for their visit and underscored the government's guiding principle of "a reconciled Somalia that cooperates with the world." He noted that his administration has prioritised restoring stability, strengthening national cohesion and advancing reconciliation efforts across the country.

The delegation included lawmakers from neighbouring Djibouti -- MPs Cilmi Maxabah Wala and Cabdow Kaamil Mohamed -- accompanied by other Somali parliamentarians and former officials.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Prime Minister Barre presented Al-Jarwan with a symbolic gift featuring a Somali camel, an emblem of resilience and cultural heritage in Somalia.