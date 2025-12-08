Sudan's Permanent Mission in Geneva Submits Strongly Worded Note to Ohchr and Human Rights Council President On the Kalogi Massacre

7 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Geneva, December 6, 2025 (SUNA) - The Permanent Mission of Sudan to the United Nations in Geneva has submitted a strongly worded diplomatic note to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and to the President of the Human Rights Council. The note formally conveyed the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation regarding the heinous massacre perpetrated by the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in the city of Kalogi.

According to the statement, the militia launched a brutal attack on a children's kindergarten using missiles fired from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and subsequently targeted first responders attempting to assist the victims at the city's rural hospital. This barbaric assault resulted in the killing of 79 civilians, including 43 children and 6 women, while 38 others were injured.

In its submission, the Mission affirmed that the rebel militia has fully met all criteria and requirements for formal designation as a terrorist and barbaric organization, underscoring that the international community must not delay any further in classifying it as such.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.