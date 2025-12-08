Sudan's Permanent Mission in Geneva Submits Strongly Worded Note to Ohchr and Human Rights Council President On the Kalogi Massacre

Geneva, December 6, 2025 (SUNA) - The Permanent Mission of Sudan to the United Nations in Geneva has submitted a strongly worded diplomatic note to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and to the President of the Human Rights Council. The note formally conveyed the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation regarding the heinous massacre perpetrated by the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in the city of Kalogi.

According to the statement, the militia launched a brutal attack on a children's kindergarten using missiles fired from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and subsequently targeted first responders attempting to assist the victims at the city's rural hospital. This barbaric assault resulted in the killing of 79 civilians, including 43 children and 6 women, while 38 others were injured.

In its submission, the Mission affirmed that the rebel militia has fully met all criteria and requirements for formal designation as a terrorist and barbaric organization, underscoring that the international community must not delay any further in classifying it as such.