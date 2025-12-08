Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Meets Qatari Ambassador to Strengthen Ties and Address Drought Relief

Mogadishu, Dec 7, 2025 — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Sunday received Qatar's Ambassador to Somalia, Dr. Abdullah Bin Salim Al Nuaimi, at his office to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and cooperative efforts between the two nations.

The meeting focused on addressing the ongoing drought crisis affecting 4.4 million Somali citizens and advancing development projects supported by Qatar in Somalia.

Prime Minister Barre thanked the Qatari government for its significant role in supporting Somalia's state-building efforts, particularly in humanitarian assistance, including repeated drought relief operations, highlighting Qatar's long-standing friendship and responsiveness in times of crisis.

Ambassador Al Nuaimi reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to continuing support for the Somali people and participating in humanitarian relief efforts.

The Somali federal government continues to work closely with partner countries and international organizations to ensure sustained aid reaches communities affected by the drought.