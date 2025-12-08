Somalia: Somali President Chairs Doha Meeting On State-Building and International Support

Doha — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting focused on strengthening state-building efforts and coordinating international support, part of the Doha Forum on politics and security.

During the session, Mohamud outlined Somalia's ongoing initiatives to ensure stability, security, and institutional reform, emphasizing the country's continued struggle against international terrorist threats on military, economic, and ideological fronts.

The president also highlighted progress in implementing direct elections and stressed the importance of finalizing the national constitution, calling on the international community to provide unified support in line with Somalia's National Plan.

Mohamud concluded by reaffirming the Somali government and people's commitment to building a resilient state grounded in law, security, and development, expressing gratitude to global partners for their continued support.