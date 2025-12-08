Somalia: Somali President Chairs Doha Meeting On State-Building and International Support

7 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Doha — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting focused on strengthening state-building efforts and coordinating international support, part of the Doha Forum on politics and security.

During the session, Mohamud outlined Somalia's ongoing initiatives to ensure stability, security, and institutional reform, emphasizing the country's continued struggle against international terrorist threats on military, economic, and ideological fronts.

The president also highlighted progress in implementing direct elections and stressed the importance of finalizing the national constitution, calling on the international community to provide unified support in line with Somalia's National Plan.

Mohamud concluded by reaffirming the Somali government and people's commitment to building a resilient state grounded in law, security, and development, expressing gratitude to global partners for their continued support.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.