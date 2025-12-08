Africa: Egypt Calls Somalia Key to Its National Security, Urges Sustained Funding for AU Mission

Doha — 7 December 2025: Somalia remains a central pillar of Egyptian, Arab and African national security, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said at a panel on state-building in Somalia held on the sidelines of the Doha Forum.

The panel focused on coordinated strategies to preserve recent gains in the Horn of Africa nation.

In his speech, the minister stressed the importance of the AU's stabilisation mission as the main mechanism for upholding stability.

He emphasized that Egypt's participation in the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) reflects its strategic commitment to Somalia and the wider region.

Abdelatty warned against continued funding shortfalls and urged international partners to ensure sustained and adequate financing for the mission to perform their duties and support Somali forces during the transition period.

Intertwined Challenges

Abdelatty said Somalia faces intertwined security and political challenges that require unified international approaches.

He warned that attempts by some actors to turn the region into a theatre for regional competition threaten Somalia's unity and sovereignty and could undermine stability in the Red Sea.

Abdelatty outlined Cairo's long-standing policy toward Somalia, which he said centres on supporting the unity and sovereignty of the Somali land and opposing unilateral measures that alter the status quo.

He also underlined Cairo's unwavering principle regarding strengthening Somalia's state institutions and building the country's capacities through scholarships and training programmes.

The foreign minister highlighted training initiatives provided by the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development (EAPD), Al-Azhar, Egyptian universities and the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding (CCCPA).