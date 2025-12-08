South Africa: BMA Gears Up for Bumper Festive Season

Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato says South Africa is facing one of its busiest travel periods in recent years, with traveller movements increasing sharply and enforcement operations yielding thousands of interceptions.

Briefing the media on festive season law enforcement plans for 2025/26, Masiapato said BMA immigration officers processed 9 283 658 travellers in the second quarter of the current financial year -- a 23% jump from the 7 576 650 movements recorded in the same period last year.

He said the uptick in movements coincides with strengthened border enforcement supported by surveillance technology, especially drones. During the quarter, 8 135 apprehensions were recorded across ports of entry and vulnerable segments: 4 092 undocumented individuals, 2 061 inadmissible travellers, and 1 982 undesirables.

"The majority of the intercepted foreign nationals were Basotho, followed by Mozambicans, Zimbabweans and Swati nationals, reflecting a consistent long-standing migration pattern within the sub-region," Masiapato said.

Masiapato added that since the Border Guards were first deployed in July 2022, officers have stopped about 505 065 individuals from entering the country illegally.

Interceptions during the quarter also included 15 high-powered suspected stolen vehicles, believed to have been targeted by criminal syndicates for smuggling out of South Africa. The South African Police Service (SAPS) has taken over further processing.

"The incremental figure stands at about 349 vehicles since the deployment of the first contingent in July 2022," Masiapato said.

BMA officers also seized 1 700 kg of counterfeit clothing and footwear valued at R1.28 million, bringing the cumulative value of counterfeit goods intercepted since July 2022 to about R220 million.

Additional seizures included half a kilogram of crystal meth, 240 grams of heroin, illicit cigarettes valued at R827 500, and 40 fraudulent travel documents confiscated mainly at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA), Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) and Vioolsdrift.

Port health operations screened 172 858 travellers, with 73 refused entry for failing to present valid yellow fever vaccination certificates. Officials processed 997 mortal remains -- 964 exports and 33 imports -- and returned 25 due to incomplete documentation.

Masiapato said port health teams also handled 43 729 health-related consignments, while intercepting and destroying 5 000 units of illicit birth control pills and 117 medical test kits, including skin lightening creams.

"In this regard, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has warned that many of these products contain harmful and illegal ingredients, including high concentrations of mercury, hydroquinone and tropical steroids, which pose serious health risks," he said.

Health teams tested 969 travellers for malaria, confirming 57 positive cases, who were transferred to medical facilities. In the agricultural stream, 39 316 consignments were processed.

Boosting port security

Masiapato also announced a key operational development. The BMA, in partnership with Transnet National Ports Authority, has secured permanent operational space for Coastal Guards at the ports of Mossel Bay, Gqeberha, Richards Bay and East London.

"This is a critical development towards establishing BMA's full-time presence in these important seaports," he said.